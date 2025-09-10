50 yrs in cinema: Ilaiyaraaja to be felicitated on Sept 13

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will host a felicitation ceremony for musician Ilaiyaraaja on the occasion of his 50 years in the film industry. The event will be held on September 13 at 5.30 pm at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in the city.

Ilaiyaraaja, who began his career in 1975, has completed five decades as a composer. He has composed music for over 8,500 songs in more than 1,500 films across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, in addition to several independent works. He is also the first Tamilian, and the first Indian, to conduct a full Western classical symphony in London, a feat not previously achieved by any Asian musician.

Earlier this year, before Ilaiyaraaja's first live symphony concert in London on March 8, the Chief Minister visited his residence on March 2, presented him with a commemorative award, and conveyed his wishes.

Following the concert, Ilaiyaraaja met the Chief Minister on March 13 to express his gratitude. Subsequently, Stalin announced that the government would celebrate his golden jubilee in film music.

At Saturday's event, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin will deliver the welcome address, while the Chief Minister will address the gathering as the chief guest. Actor-politician Kamal Haasan and actor Rajinikanth will also speak on the occasion. Ilaiyaraaja, who is a Member of Parliament, will deliver the acceptance speech.

The event will feature a musical programme and a symphony concert by Ilaiyaraaja. Ministers, mayors, MPs, MLAs, local body representatives, film producers, directors, actors, and technicians are expected to participate.