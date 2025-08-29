50-yr-old man held for abusing boy in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A 50-year-old man was held under Pocso Act for sexually abusing a 13-year-old boy in Thanjavur on Thursday. It is said that Savarimuthu (50), a resident of Adakara Theru in Thanjavur, involved in LPG cylinder supply, found a 13-year-old boy collecting firewood at a secluded place near Keezha Vasal on August 26.

Savarimuthu gagged him and took him to a bushy area and had reportedly sexually abused him. On Wednesday, the boy narrated the incident to his parents who complained to the Thanjavur All Women Police.

A case against Savarimuthu under various sections, including the Pocso Act. On Thursday, the police arrested Savarimuthu and produced him before the court. Later, he was lodged in the Tiruchy Central prison.