50 years of Doordarshan: Embodies uncompromised journalism, says Minister Murugan

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, L Murugan, on Sunday hailed Doordarshan as the only television broadcaster in the country that has consistently upheld its editorial independence and cultural ethos without compromise.

Speaking at the golden jubilee celebration of DD Tamil at MRC Nagar here, Murugan said, “Across India, over 900 TV channels operate today. But if there is one channel that has never yielded to external pressure or sensationalism, it’s Doordarshan. It remains committed to truthful, responsible journalism and continues to serve the people with integrity.”

Reflecting on the decision to rename ‘Podhigai’ as ‘DD Tamil’, the Minister dismissed criticism that the rebranding undermined Tamil identity. “Some questioned the shift from ‘Podhigai’ to DD Tamil, claiming the Union government had attempted to erase a Tamil name,” he stated. “But Tamil lives in DD Tamil itself. Why shouldn’t a channel that serves Tamil Nadu proudly bear a Tamil name?”

He lauded DD Tamil for being a custodian of India’s civilisational values. “DD reflects the spirit of India. It’s a channel that promotes our traditions, languages, and diverse cultural expressions. Even in an age dominated by commercial content, DD has stood firm in prioritising public interest over profit,” he opined.

Murugan also appreciated the enduring viewership that supports DD amid intense competition from private broadcasters. “This sustained public trust has enabled DD to continue its mission of public service broadcasting. Its credibility, commitment to facts, and unwavering focus on national development set it apart from its competitors,” he added.

The Minister underscored DD’s legacy as a matter of “national pride and remains a vital force in promoting unity, heritage, and informed discourse”.