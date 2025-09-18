50% of TN govt's 8,634 budget announcements in limbo, alleges Anbumani

CHENNAI: Claiming that the DMK government has implemented only 50 per cent of its budget announcements, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss alleged that the DMK has been misleading the public and warned that the people will teach the ruling party a lesson in the upcoming election.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the DMK has made 8,634 announcements since it came to power, but only half of the total announcements have been implemented. "For most of the remaining announcements, only government orders have been issued, and 256 schemes have been dropped, citing non-feasibility. The policy of DMK is to mislead the people," he added.

He further stated that the government has issued orders for 236 schemes announced in 2021. But they are yet to be implemented. Similarly, government orders have been issued for as many as 394 schemes announced in 2022, 593 schemes announced in 2024, and 941 schemes announced in 2024, but all of them are yet to be implemented, he added.

"Those who know about the history of DMK will not be surprised, as it has the practice of making promises and later failing to fulfil them. For instance, DMK promised to scrap NEET. However, after four and a half years, the DMK government could not get Tamil Nadu an exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET. Election promises such as a monthly electricity bill cycle, jewel loan and education loan waiver, reduction of bus fares and others are not fulfilled," he said.

Saying that the DMK's policy is to mislead the people, Anbumani added that the public is aware of it. "People will teach a befitting lesson to DMK in the 2026 Assembly election," he warned.