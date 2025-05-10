5 Tamil students stranded in Punjab return to Chennai with govt's help

CHENNAI: Amid growing tensions along the India-Pakistan border, five Tamil Nadu students stranded in Punjab safely returned to Chennai on Saturday morning with the timely intervention and support of the Tamil Nadu government.

The five were among 12 students from Tamil Nadu who had travelled to a private university in Jalandhar district, Punjab, for higher education. With the situation in Punjab becoming increasingly tense due to the threat of cross-border conflict, the students found themselves under immense mental stress and uncertainty.

Responding swiftly, the Tamil Nadu government coordinated with central agencies and facilitated the students’ transfer from Punjab to Delhi on Thursday night. Five of the 12 stranded students were flown from Delhi to Chennai this morning via an Air India flight. Senior officials received them at the Chennai airport, led by the Deputy Director of the Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils Department.

The government has also arranged special transportation to help the students reach their respective hometowns, including districts like Namakkal and Coimbatore.

Meanwhile, the remaining seven students are scheduled to arrive in Chennai at 12 noon today on an IndiGo flight. Minister for the Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils, Mr Nasser, along with senior government officials, will be present at the airport to receive them. These students hail from districts such as Kallakurichi, Namakkal, and Coimbatore.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, the returning students expressed gratitude for the government’s support. Ajay Vasanth from Namakkal said, “We were just 60 kilometres from the Pakistan border, and the situation was very stressful. We were extremely anxious. But when we saw Tamil Nadu officials, our anxiety immediately reduced. They took good care of us and are now helping us reach our hometowns safely.”

Naveen from Coimbatore added, “We didn’t know what to do or where to go. Tamil Nadu government officials treated us with care and ensured our well-being.”

Remi from Coimbatore recalled, “We travelled from Punjab to Delhi by bus. We had nowhere to stay and were unsure of what would happen next. But once we contacted the Tamil Nadu government helpline, officials got in touch with us quickly, met us, provided assistance, and helped us return home.”