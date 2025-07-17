5 students hurt after newly built part of school ceiling crashes in Maduranthagam

CHENNAI: Five students were injured after the ceiling of a newly inaugurated government middle school collapsed just three months after its construction in Maduranthagam on Wednesday.

The Maduranthagam Panchayat Union Middle School, located in Pudupattu village near Madurantakam in Chengalpattu, which started as a primary school in 1964, was upgraded to a middle school considering an increase in the number of students.

The Maduranthagam Panchayat Union recently constructed a new building with additional classrooms at a cost of Rs 33 lakh, and the building was inaugurated three months ago on April 4.

On Wednesday, students of class 6 were attending a session in the new building's veranda when suddenly a part of the concrete ceiling came crashing. The loud bang created panic, and students and teachers of the entire school rushed out of their classrooms. Local villagers and parents also rushed to the school to check on their children.

The five injured students have been identified as Rasheed, Gokul, Gopika, Thenmozhi and Vaishali. They were taken to the Maduranthagam GH for medical attention.

Angry parents and villagers surrounded the school, protesting and demanding action against the contractors who built the school, citing the structure failed just three months after its inauguration. District education officials and panchayat officials arrived at the school, inspected the damage, and assured the public that strict action will be taken against the contractors. They also promised thorough investigation into the incident and a structural audit of the building. Following the assurances, parents and villagers ended their protest.