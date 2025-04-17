5 students from Erode skip town after class 10 exam, found at temple festival in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: In the hope of getting good marks, five class 10 students from Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Bhavani, skipped town and reached the temple car festival in Samayapuram, Tiruchy, right after the last board exam on Tuesday.

The students had not returned to their homes past 8 pm, and the school informed them that they had left immediately after the exam on Tuesday.

The parents of the girls filed a complaint about their missing, and a team under Bhavani DSP began their search and alerted neighbouring districts' police stations.

One of the students had a mobile phone, and it was traced to Samayapuram, Tiruchy. They were secured near the temple in the late hours of Tuesday and handed over to their parents.