5 stolen idols to return home from Australia, US

CHENNAI: Authorities in Australia and the United States have agreed to repatriate five antique idols and cultural artefacts that were smuggled out of the country.
The idols, some dating back to the 12th century, are set to be returned to their respective temples in Tamil Nadu, according to the Idol Wing CID of the Tamil Nadu police.
The artefacts are being retrieved through the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT). The development follows persistent investigations that traced the missing treasures to prominent international institutions and auction houses.
The National Gallery of Australia in Canberra has agreed to return three antique pieces linked to the 2016 case of the Idol Wing CID. These artefacts include Auspicious Kali with trident (Bhadrakali), dating back to the 12th century. This metal idol is valued at approximately Rs 2 crore.
Another artefact is the stone idol of Nandhi (Sacred Bull). The idol belongs to the Kailasanathar temple in Kaduvankudi village of Tiruvarur district, and is approximately valued at Rs 4 crore. The third artefact is the stone idol of Six-Headed Skandha (Murugan), originally from the Naganathaswami temple in Thanjavur district's Manambadi Village, worth an estimated Rs 2 crore.
Meanwhile, the National Museum of Asian Art of the Smithsonian Institution (Freer Sackler Museum) in Washington DC, has agreed to return two metal sculptures of Nayanar Sundara and Paravai Nachiyaar (Saint Sundarar), which are linked to a 2018 case. It was stolen from the Nareeswarar Sivan Temple in Veeracholapuram village in Kallakurichi district, constructed by King Rajendra Chola approximately 900 years ago.
The second idol is of Somaskandar, which dates back to the 12th-13th century and belongs to the Viswanathasamy Temple in Aalathur village in Tiruvarur, linked to a 2018 case.
D Kalpana Nayak, Additional Director General of Police, Idol Wing CID, appreciated the investigating officers and the team for their efforts in tracing the artefacts.