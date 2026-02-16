5 of family killed in head-on crash in Thoothukudi

According to news agency ANI, Gurusamy (40), a resident of Pallakulam village, was travelling on a two-wheeler along with his relatives. They were proceeding towards Pallakulam when the two-wheeler collided head-on with a tourist van coming from Sayalkudi in Ramanathapuram district towards Thoothukudi.

The impact of the collision led to the death of all five people travelling on the two-wheeler on spot. They were identified as Gurusamy (40), Mary (52), Muthulakshmi (48), Mugil Arasan (5) and Sumithran (3).