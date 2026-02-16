5 of family killed in head-on crash in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: Five persons, including two children, died in a road accident on the East Coast Road near Vaippar–1 village under Vilathikulam taluk in Thoothukudi district around 5 pm on February 15, 2026.
According to news agency ANI, Gurusamy (40), a resident of Pallakulam village, was travelling on a two-wheeler along with his relatives. They were proceeding towards Pallakulam when the two-wheeler collided head-on with a tourist van coming from Sayalkudi in Ramanathapuram district towards Thoothukudi.
The impact of the collision led to the death of all five people travelling on the two-wheeler on spot. They were identified as Gurusamy (40), Mary (52), Muthulakshmi (48), Mugil Arasan (5) and Sumithran (3).
Police officials from the jurisdictional station rushed to the spot after receiving information and began inquiry into the accident. The bodies were later shifted for post-mortem examination.
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a relief assistance of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the deceased from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.
Police are further investigating the cause of the accident.