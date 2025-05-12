Begin typing your search...

    Police said Prakash (19) of Dindigul, who drives an auto in the Golden Nagar area, was found dead on a vacant land near Karunakarapuri on Tirupur-Uthukuli Road on Sunday night

    12 May 2025
    5 minors among 6 held for killing auto driver in Tirupur
    Representative Image 

    COIMBATORE: Six persons, including five minors, were arrested on Monday for murdering an auto driver by smashing his head with a stone in Tirupur.

    Police said Prakash (19) of Dindigul, who drives an auto in the Golden Nagar area, was found dead on a vacant land near Karunakarapuri on Tirupur-Uthukuli Road on Sunday night.

    The Tirupur North police sent the body for a post-mortem at Tirupur GH. Three special teams formed to nab the culprits picked up Dharun (19) from the Kodikambam area and five other minors.

    Of them, a 16-year-old boy is studying in a polytechnic college, while four others aged 17 have passed Class 12.

    Inquiries revealed that some teenagers from Golden Nagar, and studying in a polytechnic college in Perundurai, had a clash with another group in the college.Further inquiries are on following their arrest.

