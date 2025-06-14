5-member gang rob 1.2 kg gold biscuits from Kerala jeweller in Coimbatore

TIRUCHY: A five-member gang waylaid a Thrissur jeweller and snatched away 1.250 kg of gold biscuits while he was returning home from Coimbatore on Saturday.

Jaison Jacob (55), a resident of Palakkal in Thrissur, running a jewellery shop in the locality, was waylaid while he was on his way after buying gold biscuits from Chennai.

On Friday, Jaison along with his staff Vishnu (21) came to Coimbatore by car and went to Chennai by train to buy gold biscuits and returned to Coimbatore on Saturday morning. After reaching Coimbatore, Jaison and Vishnu proceeded to Thrissur at around 7.15 am. When they were at Ettimadai on the Coimbatore-Palakkad highway, a truck followed Jaison’s car, and at a secluded place, the lorry overtook the car and blocked it in the middle of the road. Soon, Vishnu stopped the vehicle, subsequently robbing the victim.

The five-member gang got down from the lorry and demanded the gold biscuits at knife point. Left with no other option, Jaison gave the gold biscuits to the gang. The gang then got into the car, manhandled both Jaison and Vishnu and pushed the duo onto the road and escaped with the vehicle, according to the police version.

Subsequently, Jaison contacted the local police station. Based on the information, a police team headed by SP K Karthikeyan rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation.

“As the gang members were speaking in Malayalam, they could be from Kerala, but still, we have retrieved the CCTV footage from the spot and commenced investigation,” said the SP.