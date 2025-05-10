5 including two minors held in Tiruchy gang fight

TIRUCHY: Five history sheeters, including two minors, were arrested by police after a gang fight in public on Saturday.

According to police reports, prolonged enmity between two gangs ended up in a fresh fight on Saturday. Balamurugan (36) from Sangiliyandapuram near Palakkarai and Darwin (35) from Duraisamypuram and their gang men fought at a public place, leading to police action.

On Friday, while Balamurugan, along with his friends Kishore, Praveen, Arockiaraj, Pandi and Rafel, were standing near a temple, Darwin, along with his friends Sriram (24) from Varaganeri, John Bosco (19) from Ponmalaipatti, and two minor boys attempted to attack Kishore. This triggered an altercation between the two groups.

Darwin and his friends attacked Balamurugan, Praveen and Rafel with sharp weapons, and the trio sustained injuries. Seeing them bleeding, the public rescued them and admitted them to the Tiruchy Government Hospital.

Based on the complaint, Gandhi Market police registered a case and arrested Sriram, John Bosco, Darwin, and two minors. Several cases are pending against these five people at Srirangam and Palakkarai police stations.