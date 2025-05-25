5 houses damaged as early monsoon rains lash Coimbatore

CHENNAI: Five houses were damaged and two people sustained minor injuries due to heavy rains in Coimbatore, Minister S Muthusamy said on Sunday.

The southwest monsoon, which usually starts in Kerala on June 1, arrived eight days early this year and has also begun in Tamil Nadu. Rain is falling in several districts, including the Nilgiris, Kanniyakumari, Coimbatore, and Theni.

The minister further said that Chief Minister MK Stalin has inquired about the rain preparations. Officials are assessing the damage, and the District Collector will decide on compensation, he added, according to a Daily Thanthi report.