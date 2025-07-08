5 held for attempt to poach hare in Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: A five-member gang from Karnataka has been arrested in Kotagiri in the Nilgiris for attempting to poach hare on Sunday. During a routine patrol by a forest department staff, the staff spotted five persons, including a woman, standing suspiciously at the Adathodai forest area.

As they gave evasive replies, the staff searched their jeep and found two pistols, bullets, two air guns, and torch light.

The five persons, identified as Surya Kumar (27), Rohan Akshaya (28), Ahshay (28), Vignesh Nayar (29), and Anushka (23), all hailing from Bengaluru claimed to have visited the estate owned by Surya Kumar at Vandicholai near Coonoor and had set out to poach hare in a jeep.

Following their arrest, the forest department staff searched the estate bungalow and seized four pairs of deer antlers. The five persons were slapped with a penalty of Rs two lakhs each.