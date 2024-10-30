5 districts of TN likely to receive rain till 1 pm on 30.10.2024; check details

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Chennai on Wednesday predicted rain in five districts of Tamil Nadu until 1 pm today (October 30).

According to a Daily Thanthi reports, showers are expected in Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, and Puducherry till 1:00 pm.

The rainfall activity is owing to the influence of the upper air cyclonic circulation prevailing over southwest Arabian sea.

Additionally, there is also an upper air cyclonic circulation over south Odisha adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coast.

Due to this, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from today and tomorrow.