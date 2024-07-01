5 districts of Tamil Nadu likely to receive heavy rain on July 1, says weather department

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre(RMC) has issued a weather forecast indicating a likelihood of heavy rain in several districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal along with thunder and lightning due to changes in the speed of westerly winds.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in hilly areas of the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, and Dindigul districts today. Additionally, from July 2 to July 7, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is forecasted for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Chennai and its suburbs are expected to remain partly cloudy for the next 48 hours with a likelihood of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in some areas. The maximum temperature is projected to be around 35°C, and the minimum temperature around 26°C.