5 districts in TN likely to receive rain in next 3 hours: Weather dept
CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Tuesday stated that five districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall in the next 3 hours.
Accordingly, five districts in the state, including Tenkasi, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, and Nagapattinam, are expected to experience rain today.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, an atmospheric circulation is prevailing over the south regions of the state due to this light to moderate rain that may occur at a few places in Tamil Nadu today.
