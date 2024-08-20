Begin typing your search...

    5 districts in TN likely to receive rain in next 3 hours: Weather dept

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|20 Aug 2024 3:15 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-08-20 03:15:51.0  )
    Representative Image (File)

    CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Tuesday stated that five districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall in the next 3 hours.

    Accordingly, five districts in the state, including Tenkasi, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, and Nagapattinam, are expected to experience rain today.

    According to a Daily Thanthi report, an atmospheric circulation is prevailing over the south regions of the state due to this light to moderate rain that may occur at a few places in Tamil Nadu today.

    Online Desk

