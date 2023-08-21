5 active COVID count; no new recoveries, zero TPR

CHENNAI: No new COVID cases were reported in the State on Sunday. Total number of cases stood at 36,10,638. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) was zero, after 644 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

There are 5 active cases in the State as on Sunday. No new recoveries were reported; total recoveries stood at 35,72,552. No new COVID fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll remained at 38,081.