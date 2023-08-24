5 active COVID count in State; toll at 38,081

CHENNAI: One new COVID case from Chennai was reported in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Total number of cases reached 36,10,642 in the State. There are at least 5 active cases in the State including those in isolation.

Two patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital. Total number of discharges reached 35,72,556. No new COVID fatality was recorded in the past 24 hours.

Toll stood at 38,081.