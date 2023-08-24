Begin typing your search...

5 active COVID count in State; toll at 38,081

There are at least 5 active cases in the State including those in isolation.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|23 Aug 2023 8:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-08-23 20:00:55.0  )
5 active COVID count in State; toll at 38,081
X

Representative Image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: One new COVID case from Chennai was reported in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Total number of cases reached 36,10,642 in the State. There are at least 5 active cases in the State including those in isolation.

Two patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital. Total number of discharges reached 35,72,556. No new COVID fatality was recorded in the past 24 hours.

Toll stood at 38,081.

Tamil NaduCovid Caseactive casesCOVID fatalityDischarged
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X