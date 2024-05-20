4th line project between Chennai Egmore-Beach stations to be completed in August: Southern Railway

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has announced that the construction work of the fourth line project between Chennai Beach and Chennai Egmore railway stations would be completed by August. Currently, there is a truncation of the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) services operated from Beach to Velachery at the Chindatripet railway station, due to the initiation of this service.

Similarly, the Velachery flying train service from Chennai Fort railway station would start in August, they said.

In this regard, a railway officer said that so far, the construction of seven small bridges and one big bridge has been completed and that piling work for construction of a railway track near the Cooum River was in progress.

The officer added the work of laying the railway track would be accelerated and be completed in August.

Rs 274.20 crore was sanctioned for executing the fourth line project which will cover a distance of 4.3 km. Work on it began in September last year.

The fourth line rail project was initially expected to be completed in March but got delayed due to Cyclone Michaung and land acquisition issues. Then it was informed that it would be completed by June and then July.

Train services in the line between Chennai Beach and Velachery were suspended at Chintadripet MRTS station in August 2023 for the construction of the fourth line project.

Commuters have requested the Southern Railway to complete the works as soon as possible and make the line accessible. (With bureau inputs)