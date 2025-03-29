48-member delegation from Tripura to attend CPI(M) party congress in Madurai

AGARTALA: A 48-member delegation from Tripura will participate in the five-day CPI(M) party congress scheduled to be held in Tamil Nadu's Madurai.

The delegation includes Tripura CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury and former chief minister and politburo member Manik Sarkar, a party leader said on Saturday.

"All the delegates from the state are scheduled to leave the state for Madurai by March 31 to join the five-day CPI(M) party congress scheduled to commence on April 2. Besides, 40 delegates, two observers and six party's central committee members will join the session," CPI(M) state secretary, Jitendra Chaudhury told PTI.

Chaudhury said the party strategy adopted in the 23rd CPI(M) party congress held in Kerala's Kannur will be discussed threadbare in the upcoming party congress.

"In the 23rd party congress, the party laid emphasis on strengthening its own organisation because no one will give due importance if we are not organised. Besides, the party congress also had given emphasis on bringing secular forces to a common platform to resist the BJP," he said.

Chaudhury said all these issues will be thoroughly scrutinised in the 24th CPI(M) party congress before preparing a way forward for the party.

"We achieved success in bringing all secular parties to a common platform in the last Lok Sabha elections by restricting the BJP as far as seat tally is concerned but could not defy the RSS-backed party from forming the government," he said.

Chaudhury said organisational shortcomings will also come up for discussion in the Madurai meeting.