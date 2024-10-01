47-yr-old construction worker trampled to death by wild elephant near Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: In a tragic event, a 47-year-old construction worker was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Thondamuthur near Coimbatore in the early morning hours on Monday.

According to the forest department, V Chandran (47), from Dharmaraja Kovil Street at Narasipuram village near Thondamuthur was sleeping beneath a tree, outside his house on Sunday night, when a wild elephant strayed into the residential neighbourhood.

The efforts of the forest personnel team to drive the elephant back turned futile as it moved near the spot where Chandran was asleep around midnight. He woke up shocked and took to his heels. However, the elephant chased him. It caught him by its trunk and trampled him to death. Police from Alandurai station and forest department staff rushed to the spot and drove away the elephant by firing crackers.

Chandran’s body was sent for an autopsy to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). He is survived by his wife Thilagavathi and two sons, Surya (25) and Gunasekaran (23). The forest department has stepped up vigil to monitor the movement of elephants.