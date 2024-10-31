4.50 lakh fingerlings released into 2 Delta rivers in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: In order to ensure sustainable stock maintenance of native fish species in rivers and to improve the livelihood of inland fishermen, a stock of 4.50 lakh fingerlings was released into the Cauvery and Kollidam at Upper Anicut in Tiruchy on Wednesday.

At an event organised by the Tamil Nadu fisheries department, as part of the Prime Minister Matsya Sampada Yojana, which aims to promote the livelihood of fishermen, minister KN Nehru released 4.50 lakh fingerlings into the Cauvery and Kollidam into upper Anicut. Fish species like common carp, rohu, catla, tilapia and red-carp were released.

The fingerlings were brought from the government farm at Salem. “This is an attempt to increase fish population in inland farms, and it will subsequently secure the livelihood of the fishermen who are dependent on inland fishing,” Nehru said at the event.

This will augment our river wealth and ensure the sustainable stock maintenance of native fish species in the river system and to assure livelihood of the inland fishermen, he said. “This will help thousands of fishers living along the river beds,” he said.

District collector M Pradeep Kumar, a number of MLAs and MPs also accompanied the minister.