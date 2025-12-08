45 sovereigns gold stolen from Ariyalur house

ARIYALUR: Unidentified persons allegedly broke into the house of a court chief clerk in Udayarpalayam in Ariyalur district and escaped with 45 sovereigns of gold jewellery worth Rs 45 lakh, prompting a police search.

The theft came to light after Anilkumar, known as Seeman, who works as a chief clerk at the Ariyalur sub-court, returned to his home on Jayankondam Road and found the lock broken. Police said the intruders used a crowbar to force open a bureau before fleeing with the jewellery.

Following his complaint, Udayarpalayam police inspected the scene and collected evidence with the help of a sniffer dog and fingerprint experts. Officers said efforts are underway to identify the suspects.