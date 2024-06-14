44 Model schools in Tamil Nadu get new teaching and non-teaching positions

CHENNAI: To uplift the model schools in Tamil Nadu and to better equip the students, the school education department has planned a slew of changes in these schools.

To better cater students, the department has created various posts in 44 model schools.

As per the education department, the department has created one principal position, seven positions for post graduate teachers in Tamil, English, mathematics, physics, chemistry, botany and zoology, five positions for graduate teachers in Tamil, English, mathematics, science and social science and one position for computer instructor, physical education teacher, music teacher and painting teacher.

And, for the 44 model schools, an overall 748 positions have been created by the department.

Further, the department has also announced salaries for seven different positions, totaling 308 places.

The salaries for junior assistant, librarian, lab assistant will be given Rs 6,000 per month, for office assistants, cleaner, night guard and gardener, a salary of Rs 4,500 will be given per month.