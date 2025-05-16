43% SHOs in Tamil Nadu are women, says Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: The 11th National Conference of Women in Police (NCWP) culminated today at the Tamil Nadu Police Academy near Chennai, following two days of intensive dialogue and collaboration aimed at advancing gender equality in policing.

Presided over by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, the valedictory ceremony celebrated the achievements of women officers and endorsed transformative resolutions to foster inclusivity and empowerment nationwide.

The deputy CM was welcomed by an all-women police guard of honour. He underscored Tamil Nadu's leadership in gender inclusivity and noted that 43 per cent of the state's law-and-order police stations are led by women Station House Officers.

He credited the 2023 'Navaratna' welfare measures—including childcare centres, self-defence training under the 'AVAL' project, and flexible posting policies—for transforming workplace dynamics for women officers.

Jointly organised by the Tamil Nadu Police and the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), the conference brought delegates from states, central organisations, and over 140 Tamil Nadu women police personnel.

Under the theme 'women police and empowerment: best practices, challenges, and way forward', discussions spanned recruitment reforms, career advancement, mental health, work-life balance, and strategies to combat human trafficking.

Day two featured expert-led sessions by Dr C Ramasubramanian, Justice (Retd) Prabha Sridevan and Dr PM Nair (Retd), alongside academicians and officers, addressing welfare measures, empowerment visions, and anti-trafficking best practices.

A dedicated breakout session emphasised the need for research on women in policing.

The ceremony included addresses by DGP (Fire and Rescue Services) Seema Agarwal and additional chief secretary Dheeraj Kumar. A commemorative souvenir was released, and mementoes were exchanged with dignitaries, including DGP Shankar Jiwal.

Outstanding women officers from each participating state and organisation were honoured, highlighting the conference's emphasis on recognition and encouragement.

Key resolutions adopted in the conference:

Need for a 30% reservation for women in police recruitment.

Joint training programs for men and women officers, with increased women trainers

24x7 childcare centres at taluk headquarters and mandatory weekly offs (mirroring Tamil Nadu's model)

Extended leave policies: 1-year maternity leave, 2-year childcare leave, and protection from transfers during maternity period

Mental health initiatives:

Adoption of Tamil Nadu's Anandham and Magizhchi programmes

Nationwide rollout of UP's 'Mission Shakti' and 1090 Women powerline

Victim-centred approaches in human trafficking cases and government-sponsored research on crimes against women, children, and seniors