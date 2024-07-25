42 Tamil Nadu students return from strife-torn Bangladesh

CHENNAI: 42 students from Tamil Nadu, who were stranded in Bangladesh due to the ongoing unrest, returned to Chennai on Thursday. So far, 208 Tamil Nadu students have been rescued from Bangladesh.

The students hail from districts including Chennai, Krishnagiri, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Thanjavur, Salem, Vellore, Ranipet, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Erode, Villupuram, Tenkasi, Tiruvannamalai, Thoothukudi, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvallur, and Kancheepuram.

State Minister for Minority Welfare and Overseas Tamil Welfare KS Masthan welcomed the students at the Chennai airport and ensured that the students were transported to their respective hometowns using government-provided vehicles.

Speaking to the reporters, the minister said; "This rescue operation has been ongoing for the past four days. Under the guidance of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, efforts have been made to ensure the safe return of all our students from Bangladesh amidst the security concerns there.

"WhatsApp groups were set up by the Tamil Nadu Welfare and Rehabilitation Commission to coordinate with the Indian Embassy and Tamil organizations in Bangladesh, ensuring timely assistance to our students."

Since July 21, a total of 208 Tamil Nadu students have been repatriated from Bangladesh. The operation saw batches of students arriving on consecutive days, with 49 students landing in Chennai on July 21, 82 students on July 22, 35 on July 23, and another 42 on July 25.

The operation is expected to continue until all Tamil Nadu students in Bangladesh are brought back. Plans are under way to bring an additional 8 students to Chennai on Thursday, pending improved conditions in Bangladesh, the minister added.

The unrest in Bangladesh particularly affected Indian students pursuing higher education there. The nation crawled back to normalcy on Wednesday after a five-day nationwide violent student protest over quotas in government jobs with limited internet connectivity restored on Tuesday night.

The violence claimed dozens of lives, including that of students, with some media tally suggesting the toll to be as high as 184.