400 kgs of ganja worth Rs 60 lakh seized in Pudukottai district

RAMESWARAM: More than 400 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 60 lakh were seized during a raid in Tamil Nadu's Pudukottai district, officials said on Monday.

The raid was conducted by the officials of the Trichy Central Intelligence Division at Iral Pannai near Mimisal beach.

"Trichy Central Intelligence Division, in a raid conducted by the customs officials at Iral Pannai near Mimisal beach in Pudukottai district, seized more than 400 kg of ganja worth Rs. 60 Lakhs. Also, the Customs Officers are continuously investigating the fishing villages along the coast regarding the smuggling of ganja to Sri Lanka and they are looking for one Sultan," as per customs officials.