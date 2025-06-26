40-year-old man convicted in POCSO case in Tirunelveli

MADURAI: The Special Court for trial of cases under Pocso (The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act in Tirunelveli on Wednesday convicted a 40-year old man and sentenced him to undergo three years of imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, Ramesh (40), a resident of East Street, Navvaladi, was found guilty of attempting to sexually harass and threaten a schoolgirl.

The incident occurred in 2019. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s family, Uvari police filed a case under the Pocso Act. Police arrested him after initiating a thorough investigation.

After due proceedings, Judge K Suresh Kumar found the charges proven beyond doubt and pronounced the sentence.

Tirunelveli SP Silambarasan commended all the officials in securing this conviction.