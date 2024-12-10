Begin typing your search...
40-year old dies after being pushed off from Mylapore MRTS flyover
CHENNAI: A 40-year-old man lost his life after being pushed off the flyover at Mylapore MRTS railway station during an altercation.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, a clash reportedly broke out between two individuals on the flyover.
Louis, a resident of Pattinapakkam, sustained severe injuries and later succumbed to them.
The Thiruvanmiyur Railway Police is currently investigating the case, and further details are awaited.
