40 sovereigns, Rs 2 lakh burgled from Thanjavur house

TIRUCHY: Miscreants broke open a house in Thanjavur and escaped with 40 sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 2 lakh on Monday.

J Rajalakshmi (34), a resident of South Agraharam in Thanjavur, was residing alone as her husband, K Jagadeesan, was working abroad.

On Sunday, Rajalakhmi left home to visit her ailing brother Jayakumar and had asked her sister Radha to oversee the house in the meantime. On Monday morning, Radha found the front door broken and the almirah open.

On information, the police rushed to the spot and found 40 sovereigns, Rs 2 lakh and half a kg of silver articles were missing.

A case has been registered and a search is on for the culprits.