4-yr-old girl dies after concrete pillar falls on her

MADURAI: A four-year-old girl was seriously hurt when a small concrete pillar struck her head near Andipatti in Theni.

The victim’s parents were at work when the incident occurred on Sunday evening. The girl, identified as G Ajitha Sri of Shanmugasundarapuram village in Andipatti, was playing outside.

As the girl pulled a clothesline tied to two small concrete pillars, one of the pillars fell on her after losing its balance.

The girl suffered head injuries and her nose and ear bled. She was rushed to Theni Government Medical College Hospital. Later, she succumbed to injuries in the hospital late at night on Sunday. Based on a complaint lodged by K Gopal (32), the girl’s father, Andipatti police filed a case of ‘accidental fall’.