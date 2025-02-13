4-yr-old child dies at Tirunelveli GH, kin stage road blockade

CHENNAI: A four-year-old child reportedly died at the Tirunelveli Government Hospital, following which angry family members have taken to the roads in protest, demanding justice.

Currently, police officers are speaking to the child's relatives who are staging a road roko agitation, in a bid to assuage them, said a Thanthi TV report.

Meanwhile, the hospital, in a statement, has promised that a departmental inquiry will be conducted into the matter.