    4-yr-old child dies at Tirunelveli GH, kin stage road blockade

    Currently, police officers are speaking to the child's relatives who are staging a road roko agitation, in a bid to assuage them, said a Thanthi TV report.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|13 Feb 2025 12:43 PM IST
    Visual from the spot

    CHENNAI: A four-year-old child reportedly died at the Tirunelveli Government Hospital, following which angry family members have taken to the roads in protest, demanding justice.

    Meanwhile, the hospital, in a statement, has promised that a departmental inquiry will be conducted into the matter.

