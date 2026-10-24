4-year-old boy dies of dengue fever in Coimbatore

CHENNAI: A four-year-old boy died of dengue fever while undergoing treatment at the Coimbatore Government Hospital near Palladam in Tiruppur district on Friday (October 24), according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The boy, Tamil, was the son of Praveen Kumar and Haripriya, a couple from Kungumampalayam near Palladam. He had been suffering from persistent fever for the past few days.
His parents initially admitted him to a private hospital in Palladam for treatment. Doctors who examined him confirmed that he had dengue fever.
As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to the Coimbatore Government Hospital for further treatment and admitted to the intensive care unit. However, he died on Friday night despite receiving treatment.
Following the incident, the public had requested urged the health department to intensify mosquito-control measures and sanitation work in the locality.