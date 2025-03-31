4% reservation for PwDs in jobs for noon-meal scheme in TN

CHENNAI: For the direct recruitment of persons with disability (PwD) in posts like noon-meal organisers, cooks and assistants, the Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment has announced a 4% reservation, which is allocated under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities’ Act.

A similar reservation was also announced by the Department for Differently-Abled Persons for the posts like anganwadi worker, mini anganwadi worker and helper, under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS).

As per the notification from the department, the reservation will be implemented in the new set of recruitment for the post of noon-meal assistants to be done at the earliest. For the noon-meal organiser, cook and assistant posts, only female candidates with disability can apply.

The categories of disabilities that are to be accommodated are low vision corrected with spectacles, acid attack victims and those locomotor disability and leprosy cured (40% but no deformity in both upper limbs, with intact sensory and motor components).

For organiser posts, candidates with hard of hearing corrected with hearing aid and dwarfism have also been invited to apply. For cook and assistant posts, candidates with specific mild learning disabilities can also apply for the position.

In the case of anganwadi centres, PwDs will be appointed by the department through direct recruitment under 4% reserved vacancies in each category of acid attack victims, dwarfism and leprosy.

Meanwhile, the department has announced filling up 7,783 vacancies in anganwadi centres across TN. For 3,886 vacant posts, Rs 7,700 per month will be given for anganwadi workers. For 305 vacant posts, Rs 5,700 per month has been allocated for mini anganwadi workers and for 3,592 posts, Rs 4,100 per month has been announced for an anganwadi helper.