4% reservation for disabled in Anganwadi centres in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: For anganwadi centers in TN, the Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), has allowed 4% reservation for persons with disability (PwD). The department has allocated reservation under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities’ Act.

The candidates have been allotted reservation for the post of anganwadi worker, mini anganwadi worker and helper in all the functioning centers in TN.

As per the notification from the department, the government has directed the appointment of candidates in 3% reservation for PwDs. The notification highlighted that only those with loco-motor disability or with a partially orthopedic disability were capable of handling children below six years on their own, and that they could be appointed under 3% reservation.

However, with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities’ Act providing 4% reservation of the total vacancies, the same has been directed to apply, the notification added.

Further, after convening the expert committee meeting and based on the committee’s recommendation, the government ordered persons of certain types of disabilities to be suitable for the post of anganwadi worker/mini anganwadi worker and helper. The PwDs identified are acid attack victims, persons with dwarfism and those who have been cured of leprosy (40% disability) but no deformity in both upper limbs, with intact sensory and motor components. They will be appointed by the Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment through direct recruitment under 4% reserved vacancies in each category.

Meanwhile, the department recently announced filling up 7,783 vacancies in anganwadi centers across TN. For 3,886 vacant posts, Rs 7,700/month will be given for anganwadi workers. And, for 305 vacant posts, Rs 5,700/month has been allocated for mini anganwadi workers and for 3,592 posts, Rs 4,100/month has been announced for an anganwadi helper.