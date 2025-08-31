4 of family killed in car-lorry collision near Ramanthapuram

CHENNAI: Four people of a family were killed and one person injured after their car collided with a lorry near Ramanathapuram early Sunday morning.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the family of five from Ramanathapuram was travelling by car to Courtallam when their vehicle collided with a lorry near Nenmeli on the Paramakudi two-way road.

The car driver, Mankudi Kalieswaran (28), Jamuna (55), and Rubini (30) died on the spot. Two others, who sustained serious injuries, were rushed to Madurai Government Hospital.

Later, one of them, Govindaraj (65), succumbed to his injuries, raising the death toll to four.

The Paramakudi Taluk police are investigating the incident.