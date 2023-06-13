Begin typing your search...

4 new Covid cases in Tamil Nadu includes 1 int’l passenger

TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.1% after 2,928 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|12 Jun 2023 7:52 PM GMT
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 4 new COVID cases, including a passenger from Thailand on Tuesday. Total number of cases in the State reached 36,10,546. A case each was reported in Kanniyakumari, Pudukkottai and Salem. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.1% after 2,928 people were tested in the past 24 hours. Active cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at 22 with the highest number of 4 cases reported in Coimbatore.

Tamil NaduCOVID casesKanniyakumariPudukkottaiSalemtest positivity rateActive casesCOVID-19
