4 new Covid cases in Tamil Nadu includes 1 int’l passenger

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 4 new COVID cases, including a passenger from Thailand on Tuesday. Total number of cases in the State reached 36,10,546. A case each was reported in Kanniyakumari, Pudukkottai and Salem. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.1% after 2,928 people were tested in the past 24 hours. Active cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at 22 with the highest number of 4 cases reported in Coimbatore.