4 new COVID cases in State; TPR at 0.1%

CHENNAI: A spike in new COVID count in the State with 4 cases reported on Tuesday. Total number of cases in the State reached 36,10,581. A case each was reported in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Karur. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.1% after 1,887 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, active count in the State stood at 27 with the highest of 5 cases reported in Chennai. A total of 8 more people recovered; total recoveries reached 35,72,474. No COVID fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll stood at 38,080.