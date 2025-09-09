4 more held in Madurai Corporation property tax scam

MADURAI: In a fresh action, cops arrested four more persons, employed in contractual jobs, in connection with the property tax scam in Madurai Corporation.

Those arrested have been identified as Prem Kumar (zone-2), Sangaiah (zone -3), Raj Kumar (zone -5) and Leema Rosemary (head office).

The scam involved reducing property taxes for around 150 buildings, resulting in a loss of crores of rupees. As per the directive of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, a Special Investigation Team headed by Abhinav Kumar, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Madurai Range, is probing the scam.

So far, 23 persons, including the Mayor’s husband, assistant commissioner of the corporation, revenue assistants, and bill collectors, have been arrested in this scam.

The multi-crore scam was executed in connivance with the officials of Madurai Corporation, leading to a wide-ranging probe.