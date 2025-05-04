4 minors among 5 held for sexual assault on two minor boys in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police on Saturday arrested five persons including four minors for sexually abusing two minor boys.

On April 25, while two boys aged between 12 and 13 were taking a bath in a tank, five persons – A Rahul (19) and his four friends belonging to the age group of 14 to 17 started attacking the two boys and sexually abusing them.

The boys managed to escape from them and narrated the incident to their parents. The shocked parents approached the the police who conducted an inquiry and registered a case under various sections including the Pocso Act and arrested all five.

Subsequently, they were produced before the court and Rahul was lodged in the prison while the four minors were lodged in the juvenile homes.