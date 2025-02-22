4 Krishnagiri men arrested in rape case; 1 accused shot at during escape bid

COIMBATORE: Krishnagiri police, on Friday, arrested a four-member gang for sexually assaulting a woman, from Tirupattur, after snatching away her jewels at knife-point. The police during a chase opened fire at one of the accused in self-defence.

Police said the 30-year-old survivor had gone to a hillock behind Krishnagiri New Bus Stand along with a 35-year-old man on February 19 (Wednesday) afternoon.

Four youths Kalaiarasan (21), Abishek (20), Suresh (22), and Narayanan (21), all hailing from different areas in Krishnagiri, in an inebriated condition threatened the victims at a knife-point and snatched away woman’s gold chain and earring. They also forced the man to send Rs 7,000 to their account through G-pay.

After this, Suresh and Narayanan sexually assaulted the woman, while two others took a video of the assault on their mobile phone, police added.

Police said both man and woman hailing from Tirupathur district, after climbing down the hillock, had informed the villagers about the incident. However, they left for their hometown without filing a police complaint.

On receiving information, the Krishnagiri Town Police commenced an investigation by visiting them in Tirupattur. On Thursday night, police traced down the two accused Kalaiarasan and Abishek.

Acting on their information that Suresh and Narayanan were hiding behind the Ponmalai Kuttai area, a police team led by Krishnagiri Town Police Inspector Venkatesh had gone in search on Friday morning.

Upon spotting the police, Suresh and Narayanan in a bid to escape attacked two cops with a knife despite police issuing a warning by firing the first round in the sky. “Then the police shot Suresh on his right leg to restrain him, while Narayanan also suffered a fracture in his left leg in a sudden fall during the escape bid,” police said.

Superintendent of Police P Thangadurai, who visited the scene of the crime, said that police opened fire in self-defence because the accused attacked the cops with a knife. “Two assault cases have already been registered against the prime accused Suresh,” he said.

Meanwhile, the two injured cops Kumar and Vijayakumar besides the two accused were admitted to Krishnagiri Government Hospital for treatment. Further investigations are on.