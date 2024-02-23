4 killed in road accident in Tiruvannamalai

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Four persons were killed, three of them on the spot when the car in which they were travelling rammed a tractor trailer going ahead of the car near Kil Pennathur in the early hours of Thursday.

Those who were killed in the impact were identified as Pandian (25) of Villupuram, Azhagan (38) of Villupuram and Prakash (34) of Vellore district. Another passenger Siranjeevi (40) died on the way to hospital. The quartet was travelling to attend the marriage of Pandian’s sister Kalaiselvi at a private marriage hall near Kil Pennathur 20 kilometres from Tiruvannamalai. The accident occurred when the car which tried to overtake the tractor-trailer going in front rammed the rear of the trailer resulting in the wheels of the trailer coming off. Tractor driver Poongavanam of Vallivagai

village near the area who suffered a broken leg was first admitted to the Tiruvannamalai government medical college hospital from where he was referred to a hospital in Puducherry. Kil Pennathur police registered a case and sent the bodies to the Tiruvannamalai medical college hospital for post mortem and are investigating.