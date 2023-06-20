4 killed in Cuddalore mishap, CM Stalin announces solatium

CHENNAI: Four lives were lost in a road accident involving two private buses in Cuddalore district on Monday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced solatium of Rs 2 lakh each to the families who lost their kin in the collision. The front portion of the two vehicles was completely damaged in the accident that took place at Melpattampakkam in Panruti, Cuddalore district.

According to police, the initial reports indicated that the front right tyre of the Cuddalore bound bus burst at Melpattampakkam and the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided head-on with another private bus coming in the opposite direction and bound for Tiruvannamalai.

The driver of the Cuddalore-bound bus Angalamani, driver of the Tiruvannamalai-bound bus Murugan, and two passengers died and nearly 28 persons have been injured said police. Expressing anguish over the accident in Nellikuppam police limits, the Chief Minister said he was saddened to hear the news of the death of four persons.

Also, he directed Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam and Labour Minister CV Ganesan to visit the hospital in person and make sure special treatment was provided to the injured.

“I express my deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families and friends,” the Chief Minister said and directed the officials to pay Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund, Rs 50,000 to the grievously injured besides Rs 25,000 to those who sustained simple injuries in the accident.