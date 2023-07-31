4 killed as car collides with container truck in Madurai

MADURAI: At least four people died after a car collided with a container truck in Madurai, an official said on Monday.

Madurai District Superintendent of Police (SP) Siva Prasad confirmed to ANI and said that four people lost their lives in an accident after a car and a container truck collided near Tirumangalam in the Madurai district.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

Earlier on Sunday, in a tragic incident, an employee of Masthanpatti toll plaza in Madurai was killed after a speeding truck knocked him down.



The deceased Satish Kumar was a resident of Sakhimangalam in the Madurai district.

As per the information, the driver lost control of his vehicle due to brake failure. When Satish Kumar at the toll booth tried to stop the truck, it hit him dragging him a few meters. He died on the spot.