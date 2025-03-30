4 held for ganja and sedative pills sale in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy police on Saturday arrested four persons for selling ganja and sedative pills and seized around 500 grams of the contraband from them.

Based on a tip-off that ganja is being sold widely across KK Nagar police jurisdiction, the police organised a surprise raid in which they spotted two persons at EVR Road suspiciously. They secured them and conducted an interrogation. They identified the duo as Sathish Kumar from Mahalakshmi Nagar and Ramani (70) from Ramji Nagar.

The further inquiry confirmed that the duo were ganja peddlers, and the police arrested them and seized around 500 grams of ganja.

Similarly, the Palakkarai police, who were on patrol, found two persons selling sedative pills and arrested the duo, who were identified as Dharmaraj (31) and Ajith (30), both from Mudaliyar Chathiram.

The further interrogations revealed that they were regularly selling the sedative pill. The police seized packets of pills from the duo.