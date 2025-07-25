4 guest workers from Murshidabad allege assault in TN, file complaint

KOLKATA: Four migrant workers from West Bengal's Murshidabad district have alleged assault by locals in Tiruvallur district earlier this month for speaking in Bengali, suspecting them to be illegal migrants from Bangladesh.

According to a police complaint filed in Murshidabad on July 18, the incident took place on July 15 when Sujan Sheikh, his brother Milan Sheikh, and two others — Sahil Sheikh and Babu Sheikh — were working at a construction site in Tiruvallur, after travelling to Chennai around three weeks ago in search of work.

“Some residents confronted us, asked our names and where we were from. When they heard us speaking in Bengali, they started beating us with iron rods and sticks. They kept accusing us of being Bangladeshis,” Sujan Sheikh told PTI over the phone from his home in Murshidabad.

The workers were initially taken to a government hospital in Tiruvallur for treatment. Sujan, who suffered a fractured hand during the alleged assault, had to undergo surgery and remains under medical care.

The labourers also alleged that they had earlier approached the local police in Chennai, but no action was taken.

“We have been travelling to Chennai for work for the last four years. Nothing of this sort has ever happened before. We are still in shock,” Sujan said.

He also claimed that they were not paid for 11 days of work at the site before returning home.

Police in Murshidabad have acknowledged receiving the complaint and said they are in touch with their counterparts in Tamil Nadu.

The incident comes amid heightened political discourse in West Bengal over the safety of Bengali-speaking guest workers in other states.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had alleged that Bengalis were facing discrimination and "linguistic profiling" in states like Haryana, Rajasthan and Odisha, claiming many were being harassed or pushed back across the Bangladesh border despite possessing valid documents.

Banerjee's remarks drew sharp rebuttals from the BJP, which dismissed the charges as “baseless fear-mongering”.

However, incidents like the one reported from Murshidabad have reignited concerns over the vulnerability of Bengali migrants, especially those from minority-dominated border districts like Malda, North Dinajpur and Murshidabad,

According to migration data, thousands of labourers from Bengal's hinterland migrate annually to southern states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala to work in the construction, textile and hospitality sectors.

Political analysts say the issue of Bengali migrant workers' safety is likely to become a flashpoint in the run-up to the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections, with ruling and opposition parties trading allegations over identity politics.