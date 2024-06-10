4-ft cobra hides inside car in Mayiladuthurai, efforts on to catch it

CHENNAI: A four-feet-long cobra was found in the car of a man in Achalpuram Mela Veedhi in Mayiladuthurai district.

Shocked, the car owner, Balaji, informed a snake catcher, 'Snake' Pandian about the snake which was found in the air compartment.

According to Thanthi TV, even after four hours of struggle, they have been unable to catch the snake.

Furthers details are awaited.