4 express trains to get LHB coaches: Southern Railway

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced the addition of LHB coaches for the following trains.

Train No 22616 Tirupati–Coimbatore Intercity SF Express and Train No 22615 Coimbatore-Tirupati Intercity SF Express will run with LHB coaches, starting from March 20 (today).

With this addition, the revised composition in the above-mentioned trains is as follows: 1 AC chair car, 9 second class chair cars, 8 general second class coaches, 1 second class coach (disabled-friendly) and 1 luggage cum brake van.

Train No 22617 Tirupati - SMVT Bengaluru Intercity SF Express and Train No 22618 SMVT Bengaluru - Tirupati Intercity SF Express running via Katpadi, Jolarpettai, will run with LHB coaches from Tirupati, with effect from March 21, and from SMVT Bengaluru, with effect from March 22.

With this addition, the revised composition in the two above-mentioned trains is as follows: 1 AC chair car, 9 second class chair cars, 8 general second class coaches, 1 luggage cum brake van (disabled-friendly), and 1 power car coach.

What are some important features of LHB coaches

- LHB coaches were developed by Linke-Hofmann-Busch of Germany. Now, these coaches are being manufactured in India and these coaches can be operated at higher speeds and have a higher passenger capacity than the conventional coaches.

- LHB coaches are also lighter as compared to conventional coaches and will have aesthetically superior interiors and require less maintenance.

- Each coach also has an advanced pneumatic disc brake system for efficient braking at higher speeds and modular interiors and improved suspension system of LHB coaches provides more riding comfort to passengers.

- LHB coaches have fire retardant materials for furnishing and the air-conditioning system of these coaches is of higher capacity, said a release from Southern Railway.