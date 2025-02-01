4 express trains passing Chennai to run as per normal schedule; check details here

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has announced that the following train services between Kazipet and Vijayawada will operate as per their normal schedule from February 3, following the withdrawal of the proposed line block as stated on January 28.

Earlier, they had announced cancellation and diversion of train services due to non-interlocking work at Khammam station in the Kazipet-Vijayawada section.

The following trains which pass Chennai and nearby stations will now run as per normal schedule:

1. Train No. 06539 KSR Bengaluru Danapur Special (via Jolarpettal. Katpadi, Arakkonam and Perambur) leaving KSR Bengaluru at 7.15 am on February 3 and 10

2. Train No. 06510 Danapur KSR Bengaluru Special (via Perambur, Arakkonam, Katpadi and Jolarpettai) leaving Danapur at 6.10 pm on February 5 and 12

3. Train No. 12295 SMVT Bengaluru-Danapur Sarigamitra Express leaving SMVT Bengaluru at 9.15 am from February 11 to 13 will run as per normal schedule (Earlier notified diversion run via Dharmavaram, Guntakol. Sulenaili. Secunderabod and Kazipet skipping stoppage at Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Kumarapuram, Jolarpettai, Katpadi. Arakkonam, Perambur. Gudur. Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Khammam and Warangal stands cancelled)

4. Train No. 12296 Danapur-SMVT Bengaluru Sangamitra Express leaving Danapur at 8.15 pm from February 11 to 13 will run as per normal schedule (Earlier notified diversion run via Kazipet. Secunderabad. Sulehalli, Guntakal and Dharmavaram skipping stoppages at Warangal. Khammam, Vijayawada, Ongole. Nellore, Gudur, Perambur, Arakkonam, Katpadi Jolarpettai, Kumarapuram, Bangarapet and Krishnarajapuram stands cancelled)